KC Panels Presents New Basin Counters Made with Stone Honeycomb Panels



KC Panels have partnered with a renowned hotel group for basin counters made with stone honeycomb panels. Their first batch of mockup items have finished fabrication and are ready for shipment.





For more than 15 years, KC PANELS (KCP) has specialized in aluminum honeycomb products. They are one of China’s few manufacturers offering a full range of lightweight honeycomb products, including aluminum honeycomb cores, aluminum honeycomb panels, and stone honeycomb panels.





About the Company:



KC Panels is a professional manufacturer of aluminum honeycomb panels and stone honeycomb panels with experience of over 15 years. Our exterior panels are used in landmark projects in the U.S, Canada, and Australia, while our interior panels are used widely in Hong Kong, Macau, etc. We partner with renowned chemical manufacturers for trusted and proven bonding adhesives designated for honeycomb applications.

