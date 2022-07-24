Ori’Zaba’s Announces New 3-Unit Restaurant Deal in San Antonio, TX



Having served as a Chief Financial Officer for 15 years, Beckmans transition to restaurant ownership was sparked by his love for OriZabas one-of-a-kind flavor-packed dishes.





Beckman explained, When I was living in Las Vegas, I was a huge fan of the OriZabas at Centennial Hills. Then 10 years ago, I moved to San Antonio and have been missing those authentic Mexican dishes since. This inspired me to explore the chains franchise opportunities. Today, Im excited to launch my very own OriZabas restaurants and share the signature dishes and dining experience with the residents of San Antonio. I cant think of a better restaurant brand to start my entrepreneurial journey with.





Beckman envisions growing the OriZabas brand name across San Antonio. The chains franchise program equips him to achieve exactly that. It includes proven operational models, systems and processes that franchisees could replicate with ease. They are crafted to ensure a consistently high-quality experience for customers while allowing investors to swiftly kick start their OriZabas restaurant and grow their business into a profitable venture. In addition, the program consists of comprehensive training and ongoing support for franchisees. Multiple sales channel options such as delivery and catering and authentic recipes that are already popular among customers also serve to strengthen franchisee success.





We are delighted to partner with Steven, who brings business acumen, a passion for OriZabas exceptional food, and enthusiasm to grow a new market. Its rewarding to see a long-time customer turn into a franchisee, knowing they will share an authentic OriZabas experience with many others, says OriZabas President Jennifer Howell.





The first San Antonio OriZabas location is anticipated to open by early 2023, with future locations to follow. Two other Ori’Zaba’s franchisee locations opened in the Houston region in May 2022.





To learn more about franchising opportunities with the company, call 952.388.4136, email adam ( @ ) zabas dot com or visit https://zabas.com/franchising.





About OriZabas  OriZabas is a fast casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, OriZabas multiple locations can now be found throughout the city. To learn more, visit https://zabas.com/franchising.

