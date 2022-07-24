TSDL FINBANK A UK Based Commercial Bank Invests in Red-Chillies Entertainment PVT LTD



TSDL FINBANK UK LIMITED A Commercial Trade bank that is having branches in Dubai, Singapore, London, Europe, Germany, Canada, Cayman Islands, Maldives, Middle East, and Turkey that is providing trade finance to the new age corporates and Trade Groups who need Trade Instruments like Bank Guarantees, Letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit, Off-Ledger Fund Management (Second Channel One), FINTECH Services as well as Angel Investments with Funding rounds Of Equity Investments and all. TSDL FINBANK Is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority & Prudential Regulation Authority.





Addressing a press conference with the (Founder & C.E.O) Of TSDL FINBANK UK LIMITED Mr. Prathmesh Madival : TSDL FINBANK has always pioneered in bringing digital innovations and providing world-class trade banking experience to its Investors and Clients. We are delighted to invest in Red Chillies Entertainment to bring forth an VFX and Filim Financing.

