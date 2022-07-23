Workstatus recognised as the “Top Attendance Tracking Software” by GoodFirms



Workstatus helps organizations manage their employees’ attendance and leave records and provides real-time visibility into workforce availability. Organizations of all sizes use the software across a wide range of industries.





We are delighted to be recognized as the top attendance tracking software by GoodFirms,” said Workstatus VP Vivek Avasthi. This recognition justifies our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible workforce management solution.





With this recognization from GoodFirms, Workstatus joins an elite group of products that have been given the honor of being called innovators.





Workstatus provides a state-of-the-art solution for managing workplace efficiency through artificial intelligence, all while providing enterprise managers with many features specifically designed to help them boost their productivity levels.





Workstatus intuitive design and extensive features make it an essential tool for businesses of all sizes. With this recognition from GoodFirms, Workstatus is now the top online attendance management software among its competitors.





More Advanced Attendance Tracking Features



Workstatus provides a single platform to handle employee leave requests where you can get a holistic view of leaves pattern and attendance through detailed analytics and reporting.





Here are six key features that set it apart from the competition:





1. Simplicity: Workstatus is user-friendly and easy to use so that you can track attendance right away with minimal training.





2. Comprehensive Data Tracking: Workstatus tracks not just hours worked but also breaks and overtime to get a complete picture of attendance patterns.





3. Selfie Validation: Selfie validation enables employees to click their selfies while clocking in & out of the app. Build a complete transparent attendance reporting system with this face recognition app.





4. Location Monitoring: Manage attendance along with the whereabouts of your remote workers, on-field workers, WFH employees with more advanced features like GPS tracking and Geofencing.





5. Detailed Reports: Workstatus’ reports are highly customizable, so you can get the data you need to make informed decisions about attendance policy and procedures.





6. Affordable: Workstatus is one of the most affordable attendance tracking solutions, so you can get started without breaking the bank.





7. Mobile/Web Apps: With Workstatus, you can track attendance from anywhere with Android/iOS and Windows apps. Workstatus apps run in the background without any interruption.





Why Workstatus is No. #1 Choice Among its Customers





Some of the notable benefits of Workstatus that make it an ideal tool for customers:





a. Boosts Productivity





You can use data to determine your employees’ productivity levels to ensure they achieve their targets on time, which is crucial for any company looking towards growth.





b. Improves Employee Punctuality





Workstatus helps you get your employees into work as soon as they start. Customize their shifts and time ‌so there’s no excuse not to be punctual.





c. Accelerates Performance Review





Track the performance of each employee and identify if they are facing any obstacles on their way to success. Acknowledge them for outstanding work and achieving milestones.





d. Work-Life Balance





By monitoring the time spent on a project, you can identify employees who are overworking themselves to ensure that their work environment is positive and maintain the balance between personal life.





e. Smooth Time Management





Workstatus captures data on what employees are doing at their desks or when they’re away from it – giving insight into how best to improve productivity overall!





f. Automates Data Collection Tasks





Workstatus is an AI-powered time tracker that generates automated reports like employee timesheets, attendance data, productivity levels, and much more to simplify your life.





About Workstatus



Workstatus is a leading provider of workforce management solutions. The product offers a complete suite of features to help organizations manage their employees’ attendance, and leave records and provides real-time visibility into workforce availability. All sizes of organizations use Workstatus across various industries.





To know the details, visit their official website at https://www.workstatus.io/ or contact them at hello ( @ ) workstatus dot io dot





