Element Apothec Products Earn Top Spots in the 2022 Clean Beauty Awards



More than 450 best-selling, clean beauty products were nominated for this years awards and judged by an international panel of 146 beauty specialists. Finalists and winners were chosen in each of the 24 product categories.





We are honored to have Element Apothec recognized alongside these distinguished brands. The awards mean so much as Element Apothec was specifically created out of a need for clean, safe, and effective products, states Davina Kaonohi, Co-Founder and CEO of Element Apothec. This recognition is validation of our many years of hard work, along with our strong belief in the benefits of hemp and plant-based wellness.





Element Apothec Nourish Body Lotion is an ultra-hydrating daily moisturizer formulated with broad-spectrum hemp phytocannabinoids (CBD + CBG), soothing botanicals, and beneficial oils including jojoba seed oil and mango seed butter. It is a lightweight and luxurious body lotion formulated to absorb efficiently and restore balance to the skin. Nourish Lotions vegan ingredients rejuvenate and repair skin, and the phytocannabinoids target skin inflammation and support relaxation.





Element Apothec Belle Visage Face Serum is formulated with a custom blend of phytocannabinoids and twenty soothing botanicals and beneficial oils, including Sea Buckthorn Oil and Moringa Oil. This luxurious, doctor-formulated serum will minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, restore youthful elasticity, gently detox your pores without disturbing your skins natural microbiome, and hydrate the skin without leaving it oily.





About Element Apothec



Element Apothec is the evolution of beauty and wellness and offers doctor-formulated, natural products that utilize the well-documented benefits of plant-based remedies, including hemp phytocannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and CBG. The company is dedicated to cultivating consumer trust through complete transparency. As a woman-founded company with indigenous roots, Element Apothec is committed to bettering the world through responsible ingredient sourcing, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to not harming our planet. For more information, visit elementapothec.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.





About CertClean



CertClean is North America´s leading certification for safer skincare. CertClean screens beauty and personal care product labels formulated without the use of potentially harmful ingredients, making buying beauty products easier and healthier for consumers. With over 2000 products CertClean certified, beauty and personal care lovers can be confident with their purchases by seeking out the CertClean label. For more information, visit certclean.com and follow CertClean on Facebook and Instagram.





About Clean Beauty Awards



Established in 2015, the Clean Beauty Awards is the leading awards program honoring excellence in clean beauty and personal care products within 24 categories. The 7th annual Clean Beauty Awards received 455 entries from Canada, the US, Australia and throughout Europe.

###