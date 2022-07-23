Hong Kong – TD holds “Journey Smart” roving exhibition in celebration of HKSAR 25th anniversary (with photos)

TD holds “Journey Smart” roving exhibition in celebration of HKSAR 25th anniversary (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Transport Department (TD) is holding the “Journey Smart” roving exhibition from today (July 23) until October to showcase the department’s smart mobility initiatives. These include the “HKeMobility” mobile application, free flow tolling system, automated parking system, real-time adaptive traffic signal system and other innovative technological solutions. Members of the public are invited to visit.





“We hope that through the exhibition, members of the public can have a better understanding of how the TD is making use of technology to improve traffic and transport efficiency and to enhance the commuting convenience of pedestrians, passengers and motorists, as well as to optimise the use of our limited road space”, a TD spokesman said.





Apart from informative panels, physical models such as a tower type automated parking system and real-time adaptive traffic signal system will be displayed at some of the exhibition venues. Interactive games and a photo booth will also be available at the exhibition.





The roving exhibition venues and dates are as follows:

Date Venue

July 23 – 27



10.30am – 8pm G/F, Event Hall, Olympian City 2, West Kowloon *#

August 4 – 17



10am – 6pm 1/F, Immigration Tower, Wan Chai

August 19 – 25



10am – 8pm Atrium Link, Convention Centre 2, Science Park, Sha Tin *

September 21 – 25



10am – 8pm 1/F, Atrium, D·Park, Tsuen Wan *#

September 28 – October 12



10am – 6pm G/F Lobby, South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices *

October 17 – 31



10am – 8pm Covered Piazza, Times Square, Causeway Bay *









* with interactive games/photo booth



# with “iAM Smart” registration counter for the public to register or upgrade to “iAM Smart+”





Moreover, the exhibition held at D·Park, Tsuen Wan, has joined the “iAM Smart” reward scheme. Visitors can get an electronic stamp with the “iAM Smart” mobile app at the venue during the exhibition period. Details of the scheme can be found on the “iAM Smart” thematic webpage (www.iamsmart.gov.hk/25a/en).