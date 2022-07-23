Hong Kong – Sessions on “Spirit of the President’s Important Speech” held by Eastern, Tsuen Wan, Central and Western and Sha Tin District Offices (with photos)

Sessions on “Spirit of the President’s Important Speech” held by Eastern, Tsuen Wan, Central and Western and Sha Tin District Offices (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). The Eastern District Office (EDO), the Tsuen Wan District Office (TWDO), the Central and Western District Office (C&WDO) and the Sha Tin District Office (STDO) each held sessions in recent days on the topic “Spirit of the President’s Important Speech” by inviting different keynote speakers to talk and exchange thoughts on the spirit of the President’s important speech.





Following the sessions held on July 13, 16 and 17, the EDO, together with the Cultural and Recreational Services Centre, the Shaukiwan and Chaiwan Residents Fraternal Association, the Federation of Hong Kong Chai Wan Area Societies, the Federation of Shau Ki Wan Association and the Joint Committee of Shaukiwan and Chaiwan Associations, today (July 22) held the “Sharing Session to Learn About, Promote and Implement the Spirit of President Xi’s Important Speech” at Hing Wah Community Hall. The Deputy Division Chief of the Hong Kong Island Sub-office of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government (LOCPG) in the HKSAR, Mr Luo Wenzhen; Hong Kong Member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC); Members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) Mr So Cheung-wing, Mr Kwok Wai-keung, Mr Edward Leung; and the Vice President of the Hong Kong Eastern District Community Association, Mr Lau Hing-yeung, were invited to be the keynote speakers and shared their views. Assistant District Officer (Eastern) Ms Joyce Chan also spoke at the session. Some 100 district personalities attended the session.





Moreover, the EDO, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Eastern District Community Association, the Eastern District Fight Crime Committee, the Eastern District Fire Safety Committee and the Eastern Area Committees yesterday (July 21) jointly held the “Session to Learn About, Promote and Implement the Spirit of President Xi’s Important Speech” at Causeway Bay Community Centre. The Deputy Director General of the Hong Kong Island Sub-office of the LOCPG in the HKSAR, Mr Wang Hui; Hong Kong Member of the CPPCC and Member of LegCo Mr So Cheung-wing; Members of LegCo Mr Kwok Wai-keung, Mr Edward Leung and Mr Lee Chun-keung, and the Vice President of the Hong Kong Eastern District Community Association, Mr Li Siu-yung, were invited to be the keynote speakers. The District Officer (Eastern), Mr Simon Chan, also spoke to the audience. Around 250 participants attended the session, including local leaders, representatives of organisations and residents.





The TWDO, together with the New Territories Association of Societies Tsuen Wan District Committee, today jointly held the “Tsuen Wan Seminar to Learn About the President’s Important Speech on July 1 in Hong Kong” at Shek Wai Kok Community Hall. The Deputy Director of the Bauhinia Academy of the LOCPG in the HKSAR, Dr Chen Suting, was invited to be the keynote speaker. Furthermore, the TWDO, in collaboration with the Tsuen Wan Committee for Celebration of Reunification of Hong Kong with China, the four Area Committees of Tsuen Wan, the Tsuen Wan District Fight Crime Committee, the Tsuen Wan District Fire Safety Committee, the Tsuen Wan District Civic Education Committee and the Tsuen Wan Youth Programme Committee, yesterday also jointly held the “Tsuen Wan District Seminar to Learn About the President’s Important Speech on July 1 in Hong Kong” in Tsuen Wan. Hong Kong Deputy to the National People’s Congress (NPC) and Member of LegCo Mr Chan Yung; the Deputy Director General of the New Territories Sub-office of the LOCPG in the HKSAR, Ms Zhu Yihua; and Members of LegCo Mr Ben Chan, Ms Joephy Chan and Ms Nixie Lam were invited to be the keynote speakers. The District Officer (Tsuen Wan), Mr Billy Au, delivered the opening and concluding remarks to the audience and explored with the speakers how to reflect thoroughly the spirit of the President’s important speech in district affairs and community building. About 430 participants attended the two seminars including members of committees under the TWDO, leaders and representatives of various district bodies in Tsuen Wan, representatives of government departments in the Tsuen Wan District Management Committee, etc.





The C&WDO yesterday held the “Session to Learn About the Spirit of President Xi’s Important Speech” at Sai Ying Pun Community Complex. Hong Kong Deputy to the NPC Mr Ip Kwok-him; and Member of LegCo and the Associate Director of the China Economic Research Programme of Lingnan University, Dr Chow Man-kong, were invited to be the keynote speakers. Mr Wang Hui also spoke at the session. About 180 participants attended the session, including members of the three area committees under C&WDO, the Central and Western District Fight Crime Committee, the Central and Western District Fire Safety Committee, the Central and Western District Youth Programme Committee, Central and Western district youth network, community leaders, representatives from the commercial sector and non-government organisations, as well as teachers and students. All participants received a copy of the publication “Address at the Meeting Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong’s Return to the Motherland and the Inaugural Ceremony of the Sixth-term Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” by President Xi.





In addition, the C&WDO, in collaboration with the Association of the Hong Kong Central and Western District, jointly held the “Session to Learn About, Promote and Implement the Spirit of President Xi’s Important Speech” on July 19 in Sheung Wan. Hong Kong Deputy to the NPC Mr Ip Kwok-him; Member of LegCo Mr Chan Hok-fung and the Deputy Division Chief of the Publicity and Education Division of the Hong Kong Island Sub-office of the LOCPG in the HKSAR, Mr Huang Pengju, were invited to be the keynote speakers. They exchanged views with around 100 district personalities of Central and Western district.





Further to the four sessions held on July 8, 14 and 17, the STDO, in collaboration with the Civil Force, jointly held the “Session to Learn about, Promote and Implement the Spirit of President Xi’s Important Speech” at the Lung Hang Estate Community Centre on July 18. The Division Chief of the New Territories Sub-office of the LOCPG, Mr Liao Minghua; the District Officer (Sha Tin), Miss Carol Or; the Chairman of the Civil Force, Mr Pun Kwok-shan; and Member of LegCo Ms Yung Hoi-yan, spoke at the session. About 150 participants attended the session, including community development officers and volunteers of the Civil Force.





Other District Offices will be rolling out sessions, so as to enable more key district figures to obtain a deeper understanding of the spirit of the President’s important speech.