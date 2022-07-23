Hong Kong – Immigration Department calls on members of public to apply for HKSAR passports early

Immigration Department calls on members of public to apply for HKSAR passports early ************************************************************************************



​The Immigration Department (ImmD) reminded members of the public today (July 22) to check the validity of their Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passports in advance and arrange for renewal of their expired or expiring passports as early as possible to prevent any delay in outbound travel in the future. The ImmD has introduced the HKSAR Passport Mobile Application Stations, which are promotional vehicles that will travel around all 18 districts throughout Hong Kong between July 13 and early September to call on members of the public to arrange for renewal of an HKSAR passport early.







The Passport Mobile Application Stations have been well received by members of the public since their launch. The ImmD takes this opportunity to further encourage members of the public to submit their HKSAR passport applications through the Internet or the ImmD Mobile Application, or at Travel Document Submission Kiosks at the Immigration Headquarters in Wan Chai and the seven Immigration branch offices in a self-service manner. No booking is required for using the Travel Document Submission Kiosks and a photo-taking service is available free of charge, making submission fast and convenient. Please visit the following link for information on using the Travel Document Submission Kiosk: youtu.be/pWDJMsLVSIs.







The addresses and working hours of the section and Immigration branch offices that provide application for HKSAR passport services are:







Addresses of offices Working hours*

Hong Kong Island

Travel Documents and Nationality (Application) Section



4/F, Immigration Tower,



7 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai Monday to Friday: 8.45am to 4.30pm



Saturdays: 9am to 11.30am

Hong Kong Island Travel Documents Issuing Office



2/F, Harbour Building,



38 Pier Road, Central Monday to Friday: 9am to 4.30pm



Saturdays: 9am to 12.30pm

Kowloon

East Kowloon Office



Level 2, Sceneway Plaza, Sceneway Garden,



1-17 Sceneway Road, Lam Tin Monday to Friday: 9am to 12.45pm and 2pm to 4.30pm



Saturdays: 9am to 12.30pm

West Kowloon Office



G/F, 28 Kimberley Street, Tsim Sha Tsui

New Territories

Sha Tin Office



3/F, Sha Tin Government Offices,



1 Sheung Wo Che Road, Sha Tin Monday to Friday: 9am to 12.45pm and 2pm to 4.30pm



Saturdays: 9am to 12.30pm

Fo Tan Office



Shops 405-407, 4/F, Jubilee Square,



2-18 Lok Ching Street, Fo Tan

Tuen Mun Office



1/F and 2/F, Tuen Mun Siu Lun Government Complex, 19 Siu Lun Street, Tuen Mun

Yuen Long Office



1/F, Yuen Long Government Offices,



2 Kiu Lok Square, Yuen Long









* Closed on Sundays and public holidays







At present, 168 countries and territories have granted visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to HKSAR passport holders. Some places require visitors to have a passport with validity of at least six months. The ImmD again calls on members of the public who have travel plans to check the validity of their HKSAR passports, arrange for renewal of their passports and allow sufficient time for the applications for and collection of their new passports.

