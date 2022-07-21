Founder of Luxury Brand Lauren Ross Design Provides Top Tips on Investing in Art

Lauren Ross, founder of the global art and luxury goods company Lauren Ross Design opened up to share her top 5 tips on investing in art.

“The top 5 tips I would offer are these:

“1. Art has always been an emotional and visual pursuit, not only for the artist but for the viewer as well. The first stage in exploring the purchase of an artwork should be how it personally affects you. Determine what piece, if seen everyday, will invigorate you.

“2. Go at your own pace. Building a collection should not be rushed. Exposure to different artists is crucial in helping you form a better understanding of what you’re most drawn to.

“3. Find art that you love, not pieces to fill a specific space. Look for art that can stand on its own. Trying to match a piece perfectly to the interior design aesthetic of the room will remove the visual and emotional impact of choosing the right art.

“4. Art collecting is a highly personal experience. Art advisers and dealers can provide valuable and meaningful direction, however; a collector should create their own focus that represents their unique intellectual point of view.

“5. Be the captain of your ship. Embrace the journey of exploring and discovering new artists. Getting ahead of the art market takes a desire to adventure uncharted water. Remember new territory cannot be won be without risk.” -Lauren Ross