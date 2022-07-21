Julia Harwood Promoted to Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations for New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced today the appointment of Julia Harwood to Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations.

Harwood collaborates with the practice’s Chief Clinical Officer and the Assistant Directors of Nursing to ensure policy compliance and promote educational opportunities across the practice. She collaborates with the clinical and implementation teams to welcome new offices and team members. Harwood has served as Head Nurse, Assistant Director of Nursing, Director of Nursing, and Vice President of Clinical Operations.

“Julia is a dedicated, creative leader who cares deeply about delivering the best possible care to our nursing team and the communities we serve,” said CEO Dr. Jeff Vacirca.

During the birth of her son, Harwood was inspired by the nurses to pursue a career in nursing. In 2014 she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Molloy College and is currently enrolled in an MSN/MBA program. Harwood believes that a nurse’s education in holistic care and an understanding of strategic business planning is an invaluable combination in healthcare.

“It is an absolute privilege to care for the individuals taking care of our patients,” Harwood said. “I am in constant awe and admiration of our dedicated and dynamic team, and I am honored to continue to do so in this new role.”

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. We have more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.