Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between G2 Technologies, Inc. (d.b.a. Paper Handling Solutions) and Digital Print Solutions

Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between G2 Technologies, Inc. (d.b.a. Paper Handling Solutions) and Digital Print Solutions.

G2 Technologies Inc. (d.b.a. Paper Handling Solutions), hereinafter referred to as PHS or the company, provides printing and digital equipment, supplies, and expert services to commercial clients across the Southeast US. Over the last 29 years, the company has delivered quality products and services, leading to its excellent reputation in the printing industry.

“Benchmark International has been a very thorough and process-driven company. They make sure they are working with the customer to continue to work with potential buyers to find the right buyer for your company.” – Scot Gilbert, Owner and President.

Digital Print Solutions (DPS) provides support in digital products for the commercial print industry. DPS has over 1,000 production units in commercial print operations throughout the eastern US. They also offer finishing equipment and supplies to service all your printing needs.

Senior Deal Associate Nick Woodyard at Benchmark International added, “It is always great seeing a win-win result for one of our clients. Not only did PHS find a new home that achieves Scot’s goals of backing away from the company, but this transaction will also give DPS another foothold in the Southeast to expand their geographic reach. We hope nothing but a bright future for everyone involved.”

