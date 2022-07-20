Meet the Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) That Can Fly in Force 10-Level Storm Conditions

WaveAerospace is making its debut at the Farnborough International Airshow 2022 with its X-6 Huntress II model, a UAS that can take off in Force 10-level storm conditions and ground-level icing.

The jet-powered X-6 Huntress is an unmanned, fast and capable aircraft that can fly when no one else can, making it an ideal small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) for emergency response, reconnaissance missions, and delivering much-needed help when other aircraft can’t fly. It can, in many cases, get eyes on the target first without risking lives or costly equipment.

WaveAerospace, CEO Mark Strauss explains: “We build aircraft that carry our customer’s critical payloads. What differentiates our aircraft from all other small unmanned aerial systems is that our aircraft can fly 24/7/365 in almost any weather conditions. In other words, we fly during the storm when we are needed most—not after.

“Imagine being able to deliver a critical organ for transplant; find a lost child at night; mark the location of a sinking ship faster than a full-size helicopter can. That’s what we’re really here to showcase.”

Strauss and his team landed at Farnborough International Airshow 2022, showcasing the Huntress in a strategic partnership with American Industrial Acquisition Corporation at ASMG’s booth at Hall 4, Booth 4716.

Founded by Leonard Levie in 1996, American Industrial Acquisition Corporation is an investment firm, based in New York, New York. The firm seeks to invest in the manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, truck, rail, appliance, power generation, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pulp and paper, medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors.Industrial manufacturing focused group. We look to acquire manufacturing companies from the largest corporations in the world. We were founded on the principle of acquiring under-performing companies and helping those companies to survive and thrive.