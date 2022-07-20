DEARhealth Announces a New Study That Provides Insight Into What Influences the Acceptance of Their AI-Powered Care Pathways Among Medical Professionals

Medical performance expectancy is the most significant predictor of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered care pathway acceptance among medical professionals, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal JMIR Formative Research.

Health care systems are burdened and are becoming unsustainable in terms of affordability and accessibility. AI-based technologies have the potential to help overcome these challenges in the medical field. A crucial barrier for the implementation of AI-based technologies is the lack of adoption and acceptance among medical professionals. Currently, there is a lack of understanding of the predictors of acceptance of AI-based technologies.

Researchers at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Maastricht University, Leiden University Medical Center, and DEARhealth, found that medical performance expectancy had the largest influence on the acceptance of AI-powered care pathways among medical professionals. Nonmedical performance expectancy, effort expectancy, perceived trust, and professional identity also significantly influenced acceptance. The social influence of patients, anxiety, and innovativeness were not identified as significant predictors of acceptance.

The authors surveyed 67 medical professionals employed at hospitals in the Netherlands via a web-based survey, developed based on the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology model. The data were gathered between April and June, in 2021.

“This study provides insight into the various factors that influence a medical professional’s acceptance of AI-based technologies, making it the perfect foundation for future strategies to address acceptance,” said senior study author and DEARhealth co-founder Daniel Hommes, MD. “Medical performance expectancy should be a crucial factor for developing AI-powered care pathways.”

The study was limited to medical professionals in the Netherlands, where AI-based technology uptake is still at an early stage. The study authors suggest that future multinational studies should further explore predictors of acceptance of AI-powered care pathways in various geographies, over time, and with larger samples.

The article is available at the journal formative.jmir.org/2022/6/e33368 .

