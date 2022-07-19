Migrant Workers trained under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan





The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA) was launched on 20th June 2020, for a period of 125 days to boost employment and livelihood opportunities for migrant workers returning to villages and similarly affected citizens in rural area. The GKRA ended on 22nd October, 2020 and a total of 50.78 crore person-days employment were generated with a total expenditure of Rs. 39,293 crore during the Abhiyaan.





Training has been conducted through Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) during Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. A total of 1,922 trainings were conducted and 68,136 candidates were trained.





Project ‘UNNATI’, launched in December 2019 by Government of India, is a skilling project that intends to upgrade the skill base of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) workers, and thereby improve their livelihoods, so that they can move from the current partial employment to full employment.









There are two skill development programme for rural youth under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), namely, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Rural Self Employment Training institutes (RSETIs). Both these programmes are aimed at increasing employability of rural youth, either for wage employment or self employment.





Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) under DAY-NRLM programme supports the Self-Help Groups and their family members to set-up small enterprises in to non-farm sector.





The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has launched the Rural Mason Training (RMT) programme under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) to address the issue of insufficient number of skilled masons for construction of quality PMAY-G houses. The MoRD has partnered with the Construction Skill Development Council of India (CSDCI) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in the implementation of the RMT program.





Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) under Skill India Mission for skill based training of the youth across the country (including youth belonging to rural areas) under Short Term Training (STT) courses and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). Under PMKVY, STT is linked to placement, while RPL does not mandate placements as it recognizes the existing skills of candidate.





At present, third phase of PMKVY i.e. PMKVY 3.0 is being implemented. PMKVY 3.0 is a demand driven scheme with bottom-up approach and District Skill Committees (DSCs) have been entrusted with the task of identifying local demand, based on which training has been arranged in the district which strengthens the local skill capability including in the rural areas.









This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.









