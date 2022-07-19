Centre-States Relations





The Inter-State Council (ISC), set up under Article 263 of the Constitution, has been assigned the duties of investigating and discussing such subjects in which some or all of the States or Union and one or more of the States have common interest; make recommendation for better co-ordination of policy and action with respect to these subjects; and deliberate upon such other matters of general interest to the States.





In the second meeting of the Inter-State Council held on 15.10.1996, the ISC has set up a Standing Committee under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Home Minister for continuous consultation and processing matters for consideration of the Council.





The Five Zonal Councils created under provision of States Reorganization Act, 1956 also provide a meeting ground to States and UTs in each Zone for resolution of inter-state and regional issues, fostering balanced socio-economic regional development and building harmonious Centre-State relations.





The ISC and the Zonal Council provide a strong mechanism for cooperative Centre-State relations on various matters including key social, economic planning, infrastructure, security, environment, inter-state transport and other issues for inclusive and equitable growth and sustainable development. In recent times, the number of meetings of the Zonal Councils have seen a significant rise.





During the last five years, 3 meetings of Standing Committee of the ISC, 12 meetings of Zonal Councils and 13 meetings of their Standing Committees were convened which deliberated a large number of inter State and Centre-State issues and resolved many of such issues.





There are well established mechanisms in place for good governance and for implementation of various schemes and programmes for citizen’s welfare.





