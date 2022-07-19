eCom Babes 3.0 to Launch in Q3 with New Features to Support Women in eCommerce

eCom Babes is the world’s #1 educational platform for helping women start online boutiques without paying for inventory or expensive ad campaigns. The company is announcing the third iteration of its online training program. Scheduled to release in Q3, eCom Babes 3.0 will offer a massive refresh of the popular top rated program, equipping beginner or advanced entrepreneurs with cutting edge strategies to scale their income to six and seven figures.

eCom Babes was founded by Cortney Fletcher, a veteran eCommerce entrepreneur. She became frustrated by the fact that most training and mentoring programs for online entrepreneurs were taught by men and relied on high-risk start-up strategies. To counter this trend, she started eCom Babes in 2018. She has since helped 10,000 female founders start or scale online stores using proven strategies from her for-women, by-women training course and support community.

eCom Babes helps women go from having little to no tech or eCommerce expertise to making hundreds of thousands of dollars with online boutiques while being supported by an unparalleled, tight-knit community of fellow female entrepreneurs.

eCom Babes teaches a proprietary strategy known as “connective eCommerce.” This innovative method relies on sourcing products without paying for risky inventory and affiliate marketing to cancel out the need for purchasing and storing large inventories as well as packing and fulfilling orders. It also enables success without pouring money into expensive and risky paid ad campaigns.

While eCom Babes is continually updating their platform to reflect current trends, they offer major refreshes periodically to deliver the most innovative approaches to eCommerce. Cortney said that eCom Babes 3.0 has been in the works for many months, focusing on upgraded strategies for automating business tasks, sourcing products, optimizing conversions, and more.

“Our 3.0 launch is going to make it even easier for female entrepreneurs to cut through traditional eCommerce barriers and grow their income faster and more easily than ever,” said Cortney.

In addition to getting the new 3.0 online training course, subscribers will continue to be supported by a robust community of fellow entrepreneurs through the exclusive eCom Babes Facebook coaching group and weekly Q&A sessions with leading experts.

“Members get customized mentorship from me and my fellow coaches,” said Cortney. “They also become part of a sisterhood of over 4,500 female entrepreneurs from 45+ industries. They share innovations and business experiences and motivate and cheer each other on. It’s a very powerful community. We’ve built something that is truly unlike anything else on the market for women who want real support and real results”

To find out more about eCom Babes or their 3.0 training platform launching in Q3, visit www.eComBabes.com.

Earnings and income representations made by eComBabes™ are aspirational statements only of earnings potential. Results are not typical and results will vary.