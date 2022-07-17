KIB Partners with Lively Adult Day Therapeutic Program

On July 7, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) partnered with the City of Irving’s Lively Pointe Adult Day Therapeutic Program and the Irving Archives and Museum (IAM) for a craft project. The group of eight clients and two staff members met at the museum’s Smithsonian Spark!Lab, located at 801 W. Irving Blvd., where they painted river rocks. While the rocks dried, the group had the opportunity to explore the lab and choose from several STEM activities. Some visited the vertical wind tunnel and used paper cups, feathers, wooden sticks and other materials to create objects that they thought might hover in the tunnel. Others collaborated at the “Create a Vehicle” station to make a fire truck.

The Adult Day Therapeutic Program is housed in the Lively Pointe Youth Center. It provides a recreation program designed to assist Irving residents aged 18 and older with mental and/or physical disabilities and improve their quality of life. KIB has worked with the group for the past year, with activities ranging from painting birdhouses, making Valentine’s Day Cards for seniors, learning about the environment, and conducting a site cleanup.

The Spark!Lab at the IAM is the first of its kind in Texas. The unique space encourages the development of invention and innovation through hands-on activities.

“It’s always a great day when we can work together with the clients and staff of the Adult Day Therapeutic Program, and with the IAM,” said KIB Board member Karen Harmon. “This is a great facility for this type of project, and the young adults love coming here. We are looking forward to our next project with them.”

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.