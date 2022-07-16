The Tech Academy Now Offers the Option to Become a Cyber Security Professional in Weeks With a New Bootcamp

Jul 16, 2022 | Business

The Tech Academy is an award-winning coding boot camp that specializes in preparing absolute beginners for entry-level tech positions, and they just released a brand-new Cyber Security Boot Camp.

On The Tech Academy’s Cyber Security Boot Camp, students learn full-stack website and software development and how to protect all associated data. In addition to coding, the topics covered in this program include:

  • Fundamental computer and server hardware
  • The basics of computer networks and how to install them
  • Network security and VPNs
  • Building secure websites
  • Protecting databases and keeping the back end secure
  • Developing secure software and apps
  • Protecting user data

And more…

Enrollment is open now, and the entire program can be completed online from anywhere in the world.

WEBSITE:

HTTPS://WWW.LEARNCODINGANYWHERE.COM/

CONTACT:

Briar Willette

(503)206-6915

info@learncodinganywhere.com

About The Tech Academy

The Tech Academy is an award-winning, licensed, technology trade school established in 2014 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

The Tech Academy delivers online and in-person coding boot camps that bring about graduates who are well-rounded, entry-level technology workers. They offer classes in virtually every aspect of technology, including coding, data science, mobile app development, game development, design, cyber security, and more.