RE/MAX Belize Launch New Investment Strategy

Managed by real estate brokers and Dustin Rennie & Will Mitchell, RE/MAX Belize has been one of the top performing brokerages in the region of the Caribbean and Central America. After their success over recent years, as top producers in 2020 & 2021, working with hundreds of investors yearly, the new strategy is based around assets and a market less susceptible to the volatility of global economies and inflation. Now, Dustin Rennie & Will Mitchell are ready to help others find their own home and success in Belize.

One of the reasons they are so confident in real estate is that “Right now, the U.S. economy is seeing the highest inflation rates in over 40 years. This is largely fuelling a lot of what is happening in the global economy. Real estate, however, is one of the only assets and investments that is pegged against inflation. When looking at an investment that is more resilient to inflation, you want something that has price adjustments that meet or are pegged with the rate of inflation. If you have an investment asset that adjusts with inflation while still producing cash flow, you are well-positioned and diversified.”

While mindful of all the beauty Belize has to offer (from jungle to islands), Will and Dustin have most of their real estate focus on the Belize island of Ambergris Caye, saying, “The fact Ambergris Caye is an island, there is far more scarcity of property than on the mainland. As a real estate investor, scarcity works to your advantage for rental income and property appreciation. In addition, the fact that Ambergris Caye is one of the few opportunities with high tourism growth and land available makes it a unique opportunity in today’s market. This is why we choose to invest and live here.”

Favorable tax laws, idyllic weather, and the fact English is the primary language make Belize an ideal climate, both financially and physically, for relocation or investing. As North Americans who work and live in Belize full time, Dustin Rennie & Will Mitchell are confident that their years of fiscal integrity and personal and professional experiences make them the team to contact and lead the way when looking at off-shore investments.

