Health and Wisdom’s Magnesium Oil and Gel With Aloe Vera Provides Soothing Benefits

Aloe Vera is one of nature’s best moisturizers.

“Aloe Vera is a popular plant used by many for its medicinal benefits,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “We took our Magnesium Oil and Gel products and added Aloe Vera because of its health properties for skin.”

Collinwood said research shows that Aloe Vera improves skin and prevents wrinkles.

“Aloe Vera softens and soothes the skin,” Collinwood said. “It also acts as a natural skin moisturizer that can help boost the elasticity of your skin, which could lead to fewer wrinkles.

“By adding Aloe Vera to our oil and gel products, we took two of nature’s best ingredients to create a winning combination that cleanses, moisturizes, and leaves your skin with a healthy glow,” she added. “Plus, you replenish your body with vital Magnesium.

For more than two decades, Health and Wisdom has made topical Magnesium products, which can support better health, including:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

Collinwood said Health and Wisdom’s topical application products can improve Magnesium levels in as little as one month.

“Our USP-grade Magnesium products are pure and safe to use,” she added.

To buy Health and Wisdom topical magnesium products, visit Walmart.com and Amazon.com,

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.