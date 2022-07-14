Charleston ENT & Allergy Celebrates 25 Years in the Lowcountry

Charleston ENT & Allergy is proud to celebrate 25 years of helping the Lowcountry breathe, taste, hear, and sleep better.

Since 1997, Charleston ENT & Allergy has provided high-quality medical care to all age groups, treating ear, nose, throat, allergy, and head and neck conditions. Those conditions range from ear infections, hearing loss, allergies, tonsillitis, and sinusitis to more complicated issues such as obstructive sleep apnea, thyroid, parathyroid, and head and neck cancer surgeries. Charleston ENT & Allergy patients value the practice’s synergistic approach incorporating ENTs, allergists, audiologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and pharmacists to meet the needs of all patients.

Charleston ENT & Allergy started when a few popular ENT physicians merged with a vision to serve the needs of a growing community. The group has expanded over the past 25 years to provide services in Charleston (2 locations), Mt. Pleasant (2 locations), North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, and Moncks Corner. Most recently, Charleston ENT has developed partnerships with physicians in Beaufort/Bluffton/HHI, Orangeburg, and Columbia/Lexington. This growth has provided loyal patients with enhanced access to medical care, decreased wait times, and technologically advanced medical solutions.

Soon after the formation of the practice, The Surgery Center of Charleston opened — initially with one operating room. The physicians of Charleston ENT & Allergy were innovators by providing outpatient surgery for children and adults in a safe, efficient location at a better value for patients. In 2014, the center expanded to 4 rooms and continues to be highly regarded and fully accredited by the AAAHC.

While Charleston ENT & Allergy has grown roots throughout the state for the past 25 years, the leadership attributes its success to its highly regarded staff of over 350 employees, supporting over 30 physicians and advanced practice practitioners. The business is made up of numerous long-term employees in all job roles, many of whom have been with the company for over 20 years.

At its core, Charleston ENT & Allergy fosters an atmosphere that is both empowering and philanthropic by caring for patients from local charity clinics, volunteering for community events, donating to a cause on casual Fridays, or actively supporting health and wellness initiatives throughout the state.

For more information on Charleston ENT & Allergy, visit: CharlestonENT.com.