Katie’s Pizza Donates to The Fit and Food Connection

Join Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria on July 26 at their Rock Hill location for their Giveback Tuesday event. Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria will be donating to The Fit and Food Connection. This nonprofit offers people in food and fitness deserts access to free nutritious food, physical activities, educational workshops, and personal coaching to encourage and support healthy living.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria has donated $328,500 to local nonprofit organizations.

The funds raised by Giveback Tuesday will support The Fit and Food Connection’s capacity-building efforts, as they are working on expanding their programming to more community members.

Founded in 2013, The Fit and Food Connection helps 800 St. Louis-area community members through their Food Access and Wellness Programs each year.

The Food Access Program includes an organic garden located at 4846 Saint Louis Avenue that produces 3,000 pounds of produce annually, is a learning space for their Kids Club, and provides produce to their Food Assistance and Delivery Service, which delivers healthy food to families every Sunday afternoon.

The Fit and Food Connection’s Wellness Program consists of group fitness classes that bring a variety of fitness offerings regularly, group nutrition classes that provide nutrition education resources, and one-on-one personalized fitness and nutrition consultations that include grocery shopping education, food preparation and planning, and fitness instruction.

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria is excited to help The Fit and Food Connection empower the community members along their health journeys and to become happier versions of themselves.

To learn more about The Fit and Food Connection, please visit www(dot)fitandfoodconnection(dot)org(slash).

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www(dot)katiespizzaandpasta(dot)com.