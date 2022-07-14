Babe’s Plumbing, Inc. completes acquisition of Wm F. McDonough Plumbing of Port Charlotte



During this time of unprecedented growth, the timing of the acquisition of McDonough Plumbing lined up with our company goals. said Sarah Willis, Vice-President of Business Operations at Babes Plumbing, Inc. The current employees will remain and continue to provide the quality service and the familiar face that their loyal customer base has always had. Without the support of the current McDonough employees, this deal wouldnt have been possible.





The acquisition of W. F. McDonough Plumbing of Port Charlotte fits into Babes Plumbing and Fire Sprinklers strategy to provide the best services in the area and expand our reach beyond our current service areas. As family-owned and operated companies, treating customers like family is at the heart of the mission and will remain so. Babes Plumbing, Inc. is a true supporter of their employees, customers, and communities, and will continue that work with this expansion.





We look forward to expanding our reach farther into Charlotte, Lee, and DeSoto counties; eventually serving Collier County as well. Babes Plumbing, Inc. offers new construction, remodel, and service plumbing in the residential and commercial fields. Additionally, our Fire Sprinkler division provides inspections, repairs, installation, and service for new and existing Fire Suppression systems. We believe these services will contribute to quality growth in these communities, continued Sarah Willis.





About Babes Plumbing, Inc.



Babes Plumbing & Fire Sprinklers provides full-service Plumbing and Fire Sprinkler work including 24/7 emergency plumbing service. Owner Joseph Dalton worked for his father Babe before promoting to Owner/President in 2011. Now, along with his three sons and daughter, Joe seeks to grow the company to expand the reach of quality plumbing and fire sprinkler construction and service.





For more information or free estimates, please visit www.babesplumbing.com or call our offices at 941-488-2402 and 941-624-4343.





