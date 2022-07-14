Food Travelist Launches Amazon E-book 101 Tips For Moving To Portugal



The e-book is the authors’ response to a massive demand for timely and useful information about moving abroad and particularly to Portugal by people in the United States and other countries. Requests for details about moving have surged from young location independent workers, families with young children, and retirement or pre-retirement age people alike.





As concerns about mass shootings, racial bias, financial insecurity, political strife, bullying, intolerance, incivility, and aggressiveness of everyday life have dramatically increased, many people are exploring alternative places to live. Consistently ranked one of the top countries in major quality of life indexes, Portugal has emerged as a safe, friendly, affordable option.





When we first moved from the midwestern United States to Portugal, people thought we were partly crazy and partly brave. Now, people ask us how we did it and how they can do it too, says Sue Reddel, President of Food Travelist. This e-book is our response based on everything we learned about what to do and what not to do when considering moving abroad to a place like Portugal. I wish we had all these tips when we were going through the process, Reddel added.





About Sue Reddel and Diana Laskaris: Authors of What Should I Do Now: A 14-Day Jumpstart Program to Get Unstuck, Make Decisions, And Take Control of Your Work And Your Life, available on Amazon.





About Food Travelist: Food Travelist explores every delicious corner of the globe and connect travelers to their next unique and memorable experience. Now in Portugal, we are also a helpful and friendly resource for those planning to visit, relocate, or retire in Portugal or anywhere else in the world.

