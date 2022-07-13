The Italian female Dj EVO-K is back with 15 new tracks and a loaded tour



A multi-talented creative who realised that the EDM scene would need an upgrade to the stereo-typical DJ sets that were offered pre-pandemic, EVO-K wanted her performances to differentiate themselves from the new normal. She wanted it to be a revolution that drove crowds to the edge of ecstasy and beyond.





Now a multi-dimensional solo act incorporating singing, drums, percussion, synthesizers and guitars plus manipulating audio in real time directly from the stage, EVO-K has created a completely new immersive experience for her loyal followers. Infectious blends of big beats, heavy synths, quirky bass-driven melodies, touched with anthemic vocals, EVO-Ks trademark WALL OF SOUND is unmistakable as she throws down in 2022 under the Live 2.0 brand.





Already having played in Asia, The United States, Africa and Europe alongside artists such as Afrojack, Hardwell, Tujamo, Headhunterz, Dannic, Gregor Salto, Moti, Dyro, Dvbbs, Aly & Fila and many more, there is no doubt that she understands how to set the dancefloor on fire. It was hardly surprising then that she was appointed as the only Italian DJ ambassador for RELOOP DJs (Germany) together with Carl Cox, Oliver Koletzki and Phil Fuldner.





That brilliant live presence is now backed by a whole host of tracks that are about to emerge from the EVO-K vault. Building on her already successful production career with 15 releases that are about to flip the switch on the EDM scene, EVO-Ks sound has transformed into arguably one the most addictive grooves around today. The legacy of her hands in the air experience is still there, but now her music has climbed to the next level with an extraordinary intuitive understanding of what makes a great track.





As the Northern hemisphere summer beckons, EVO-K will lead festival and club goers to a whole new horizon and towards a world only she can imagine. Her music and Live 2.0 will be the platform that will set the standard that the entire industry will be judged by. Join her on her journey as she echoes the future and be part of the EVO-lution.





Contact Detail:



http://www.evo-k.net



http://www.instagram.com/evokofficial



http://twitter.com/evokofficial

###