Century Homebuilders Group and Conconcreto Co-Create Investment Firm for Real Estate Industry



CAM structures and manages real estate investment opportunities with the purpose of developing construction projects in urban areas of the South Florida market. The firm takes part in the design, planning, construction, operation, and sale of these projects.





CAM has created Century Real Estate Fund I, a specialized multifamily investment that´s developing residential assets for more than +230 million (720 units aprox.) in Doral, FL. Christian Ruiz, director of CAM, explained that, during its first year of fundraising, they have nearly 40 investors with more than $60 million in capital commitments. Offering returns on investments above 12% E.A.





Century Homebuilders Group has been operating in Florida since 1995 focused on real estate investment and the acquisition, development, construction, and management of real estate assets both commercial and residential in South Florida.





Sergio Pino, Founder and CEO of Century Partners Group LLC, is a managing partner of CAM along with Juan Luis Aristizabal, CEO of Conconcreto, a leading firm in the construction and project development industry with business of USD $2.5 Billion in Colombia, Panama, and the United States.





Ruiz went on to say, as the numbers of investment and projects continue to grow, the idea is to generate more benefits for our investors, which in the end is the most important.





About Century Asset Management:



Century Asset Management is an investment firm backed by over 30 years of experience in the South Florida real estate market with over 60 years in the construction business, comprising projects valued at USD $6,5B and more than 50,000 family units built.



https://centuryassetmanagement.com/

