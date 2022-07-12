Formula neon unveils the first-ever smart neon racetrack



This product can be put up on a wall or displayed on a desk. It comes in three different sizes to best fit one’s space.





A track for every major racing event; 22 of the most popular racing tracks around the world. With over 200,000 different colors to choose from, its easy to match the scene to the fan’s favorite team.





The company is launching the product soon on Kickstarter and will be offering heavy discounts for the first 24hrs. Visit the company’s website(www.formula-neon.com) to find out more about the product and sign up to be the first to know when we launch.





Formula Neon was born when two Formula One fans got together with one dream, to travel around the world and experience every race of the season. The idea was simple, launch a company that would build products that not only feature the finest materials and most innovative designs but also capture the glory and exhilaration of racing. At Formula neon, we want motorsport merchandising to be as exciting as slamming the pedal to the metal.





http://www.formula-neon.com

###