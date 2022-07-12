Cairns QLD is ready to accommodate delegations of 2022 National Indigenous NDIS, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Conferences on August 15-17, 2022



Despite of the many suicide intervention programs in our communities, Indigenous Youth suicide in this country is still growing at an alarming rate. Hence, this masterclass trains workers in suicide prevention through culture. Dr Stone and Dr Logan have conducted these workshops at Indigenous communities throughout Canada, the USA, New Zealand, Hawaii with great success. Dr Stone stated, Indigenous communities throughout the world had been impacted in much the same way as Indigenous people across Australia from colonisation. With the dispensation of land and the disrespect of First Nation cultures, beliefs, languages and disempowering of people form most of the underlying factors that lead individuals and communities down the path of hopelessness and despair that undoubtedly contributes to the high suicide rate, poor mental health and addictions. With great line-up of resource speakers and delegations coming from all states and territories of Australia and internationally, the conference will indeed present a unique networking experience for workers to form new alliances at the same time gain an intricate working knowledge of the presented successful community programs and efficient strategy implementations.





Similarly, Hilton Hotel Cairns is ready to accommodate First Nations Conference delegations to experience a waterfront retreat! Set amid tropical greenery on Cairns waterfront, our venue is a gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. The Reef Terminal, where the majority of trips depart, is just 400 meters away. The Hilton Hotel is the most versatile conference hotel with easy access to the citys major attractions, as well as buses and boats to the reef. It also has reduced mobility rooms and wheelchair access which is more suited for conference participants. Weve negotiated a special conference rate at the Hilton Hotel that can only be availed by registered delegates booking their hotel rooms together with conference registration through us.





Furthermore, an added incentive for organisations is the one-off promotion of 3 registrations for the price of 2. This opportunity makes the conference, except for its travel component, more than half of the original cost to attend. It is also ideal for those delegates who need a support worker or family carer to attend and be with them during the conference.





The 3rd National Indigenous NDIS & Allied Health Conference agenda are now finalised with great lineup of deadly speakers from all throughout Australia, New Zealand & USA namely:





Aunty Jeannette Singleton, Chairperson Yirrganydji Gurabana Aboriginal Corporation



Uncle Ara Harathunian, Managing Director Kultchafi



Dr. Amber Logan, NZ Clinical Psychologist Indigenous Development Specialist



Dr Joe Stone, USA Clinical Psychologist Indigenous Development Specialist



Jody Barney, Deaf Indigenous Community Consultant



Alexandra Devine, Research Fellow University of Melbourne



Mary Watson-Burton, Team Leader Trauma Assist



Tarsha Jones, Identified Senior Practitioner The Benevolent Society



Sarah DeLemos, Access Coordinator Institute for Urban Indigenous Health



Fiona Smith, Senior Lead Auditor Client Manager & NDIS Consultant Global Mark



Jemma Milloy, Team LeaderGot It! Cultural Adaption, Infant Child Adolescent Mental Health Service



Colin Tidswell, Local Area Coordinator Carers Queensland



Jenny Frowd, Manager Capacity Building & Engagement Carers Queensland



Samantha Cooms, Phd Candidate Quandamooka Woman, Central Queensland University



Joanne Houghton, Founder & CEO Creative Consulting



Gretchen Pedral, The Self in Me Project



Gerry Georgatos, Researcher University of Western Australia



Yaleela Savage, Social Worker Gladstone Region Aboriginal and Islander Community Controlled Health Service(GRAICCHS)



NIgel Daisy Family Wellbeing Coordinator Nhulundu Health Service



Stirling Eggmolesse, Director and Cultural Advisor Indigenous Wellbeing Centre (IWC Ltd Bundaberg



Elizabeth (Anne) Russell Founder & CEO Russell Family Fetal Alcohol Disorders Association



Jonathan Cornforth, Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Support Liaison Officer Karralika (ACT)





It is so pleasing to see both government and non-government organisations partnering, participating and sharing knowledge & strategies in an atmosphere conducive to stimulating new ideas within communities. Australia has a wealth of talent in our First Nations communities, all striving to further enhance the quality of life and well-being for Indigenous peoples nationwide. It just goes to show we do not have to re-invent the wheel to succeed but share our experiences and exchange ideas and information which goes in line with the philosophy of the conference of strength through inter-agency cooperation at a local, state and national level. This is definitely an event you do not want to miss!

###