Watch the Northern Michigan Cherry Harvest and Enjoy Relaxing Music During Watching the Harvest

The 2022 cherry season in Northern Michigan in just a few weeks away. We are getting closing to the harvest of the 2022 cherry season. This means there will be a number of U-Pick cherry orchards and farm stands are offering fresh cherries. It is also a great time to learn how Michigan cherries are harvested and the amazing sites offered by the unique combination of water and soil that make Northern Michigan the “Cherry Capital of the World”.

Did you know, the Northwestern lower peninsula of Michigan grow over 65% of all of the Montmorency tart cherries in the United States? Much of the fresh fruit is made in cherry juice concentrate, concentrated cherry juice, tart cherry powder, cherry capsules and more.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms, “Our region of Michigan grows some of the best fruit in the world including apples, berries and cherries. While we have countless locals and tourists the enjoy the amazing sweet and tart cherries, some aren’t familar with how the tart cherries is harvested.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “During the short summer harvest, there are countless farm stands and cherry orchards selling both tart and sweet cherries. Some even offer U-Pick cherries, too. Either way, seeing how the cherry is harvested is an amazing experience.”

The cherry harvest is a very short window. Since these little purplish orbs have a very short shelf life, timing in critical. They are usually only available for the few short weeks during the summer cherry harvest.”

