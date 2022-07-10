Bitcoin Learning Center and Crypto Wisdom Merger to Form Crypto Learning Center in Northern Michigan

Northern Michigan based, Crypto Wisdom, launches in-person classes and online learning website. The in-person classes will be held at 204 River Street in downtown Elk Rapids starting in September 2022. In the meantime, people can visit their website at CryptoWisdom.com to learn about blockchain, cryptocurrency and fintech.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies has caught the attention of countless investors seeking to diversify their portfolios into alternative asset classes.

Andy LaPointe, who is leading CryptoWisdom.com brings 15 years of experience as a Register Investment Advisor, Series 7 stockbroker and mutual fund wholesaler. Other members of the team also bring extensive experience, too. In fact, he started his career as a Series 7 stockbroker with the Traverse City branch of First of Michigan Investments in the mid 1990’s.

According to Andy LaPointe, “While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been around since 2009, it has only been within the last few years or so this alternative asset class has captured the attention of many mainstream investors. While cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, for those willing to accept additional investment risk, cryptocurrencies may be an investment option worth considering. Thus, a resourced crypto education video learning platform is vital for those seeking to learn more about blockchain, cryptocurrencies and fintech.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “We want CryptoWisdom.com to help teach about cryptocurrencies, blockchain and fintech, fun, simple, easy and fast.”

About CryptoWisdom.com:

CryptoWisdom.com is an educational platform providing timely information on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and fintech to those interested in learning from a trusted source.

