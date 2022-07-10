Attention all kinds of Artists everywhere…”GOT THOSE STARVING ARTIST BLUES?”

Attn: Artists, Writers, Poets, Musicians and Inventors: Here is a poem/potential song lyrics that all kinds of artists everywhere can relate to (and vent to). It’s a poem by Robert M. Barrows called “Got Those Starving Artist Blues?”
SAN MATEO, Calif. – July 8, 2022 – PRLog — Attention all kinds of artists everywhere…
*Trying to get your artwork seen (and sold)?
*Trying to get your writing published?
*Trying to get your music heard?
*Trying to pitch some big ideas to businesses?
*Trying to make a lot of money?
*Ain’t having much success?
*Ain’t having any success at all?
Here is a poem/potential song lyrics that all kinds of artists all over the world can relate to and vent to.
It’s a poem by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.
“GOT THOSE STARVING ARTIST BLUES?”
Copyright 2022, Robert M. Barrows
Some art sells for millions
Some art won’t even sell at
a garage sale…
I’ve got those starving artist blues
AND…
If this painting becomes worth
hundreds of millions after I die,
how much can I get for it NOW?
I’ve got those starving artist
starving artist
I’ve got those starving artist blues
I’ve got art nobody’s seen
books nobody’s read
songs nobody’s heard
and an invention that ain’t going nowhere…
I’ve got those starving artist blues
I need money for my rent
I need money for my car
I need money for my food
but nothing seems to be selling…
I’ve got those starving artist blues
I work hard
I play hard
I pray hard
but nothing seems to be happening…
I’ve got those starving artist blues
I send out letters
I send out emails
I make phone calls
I even buy some ads sometimes,
but no one seems to be interested…
I’ve got those starving artist blues
I get emails that say
“Please submit your ideas
through our website”
but you’ve got to give up
all your rights to the work
and let them acquire your
ideas for sometimes a fee of
as low as ten dollars…
I’ve got those starving artist blues
I’ve got poems about business,
poems about love and romance
and poems about all kinds of things…
I’ve got songs about
politics and money, and a lot
of poems that could be
made into all kinds of
great songs…
I’ve got a book about
some advertising math
I developed that can help
all kinds of businesses make
a lot more money…
But not much seems to be happening with
all these great works…
I’ve got those starving artist blues
I invented a video tombstone
that ain’t going nowhere…
I’ve got dreams and ambitions
that are all unfilled…
I’ve got hopes and dreams
and fantasies about achieving
great fame and fortune
but I’ve still got those
starving artist blues
So where do I go from here, Lord?
How can I make my
art more valuable
in my own lifetime
without having to cut
off an ear…or something else?
And what’s the future hold in store for me?
I’ve got those starving artist blues
So, Dear art collectors, music lovers,
book lovers, poetry lovers,
sculpture lovers,
and Dear Media companies too…
I need some press
I need some well connected agents,
and I need a lot more advertising
business, too…
and Lord, could you please
throw in a winning lottery
ticket, too?
I’ve got those starving artist blues
I’ve got proposals to media companies
that can’t get past the mailroom and can’t
get past the admins…
I’ve got emails that wind up in
the junk box, the spam box
the blocked box, or the never even
opened box…
I’ve got letters that say “Sorry we ain’t interested,”
Or “Sorry we don’t take any unsolicited materials”
I’ve got proposals that can’t get
through all the business bureaucracies…
I’ve got those starving artist blues
So now Lord, what do I do?
I’ll keep on trying
keep on writing
and I’ll keep on pitching…
I’ve got those starving artist blues
Hey, you think it’s my lucky day, today?
You think you might want to do a story about me?
You got a news hole to fill?
You got a front page that
needs a great feature?
You got a feel-good segment
that needs some great News…
Give me a call and help rescue
all these great works from
Obscurity…
I’ve got those starving artist,
starving artist…
Hey, give me some help here…
I’ve got those starving artist blues.
And, Yes…I am definitely available for an interview,
so please…give me a call!
I’ve got those starving artist blues.
###
So now, if you would like to find out more about some of these projects, you can see more about some of these things at www.barrows.com
And, for more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405.