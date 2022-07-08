Styles On Wheelz Paves the Way to Beautify Individuals During the Pandemic

Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC introduces Styles On Wheelz who brings the salon to your location whether it be your home, wedding, birthday parties, and other locations. The traveling stylists, make-up artists, and barbers are a team of beauty professionals that provides services to all, leaving no one out, such as those who are homebound, disabled, less fortunate, senior citizens, and patrons who may reside in underserved communities.

“My vision was to do something different that could touch people’s lives beyond beauty. Our goal is to provide beauty services that help enhance a better quality of life. Uplifting, motivational, and encouraging words, gifts, and treatment travel a long way. We are all created beautifully, and we can see your inner beauty and help bring it out,” said entrepreneur and author, Demisha Webster.

The owner Demisha Webster founded Styles On Wheelz in 2004. She is a mobile hairstylist that has a passion and care for her clients. She brings her mobile hair salon frequently to Ohio, Kentucky, Atlanta, and Indiana, however, she can travel to any state to make her clients look their best. Styles On Wheelz provides a comfortable and luxurious bus with a pink interior hairstyling station, two make-up chairs, a hair dryer, a portable shampoo bowl, a TV, and party lights.

Styles On Wheelz offer several products and services to consumers such as hair, lashes, eyebrows, make-up, and wigs. The company has an SOW collection and the Supaphresh collection for children, women, and men. Styles On Wheelz provides DVD’s on “how-to” step-by-step styling techniques, a lengthy size book on, “How to Start a Mobile Salon Business,” mobile hair & makeup station, and a portable shampoo tray to further assist business owners in the cosmetology field.

“As I stay busy raising my special needs grandchildren, I have a husband who is battling cancer. With so many daunting tasks ahead of me I barely have time for self-care. This service is helpful for me to keep myself together. It’s the convenience for me,” said Bille A., Customer

Demisha Webster from Louisville, Kentucky currently residing in Jeffersonville, Indiana has been a licensed cosmetologist for over 18 years. She graduated from the Gordon Phillips School of Beauty in Collingswood, New Jersey. Webster won many state-wide competitions and awards. She has worked with several celebrity clients, such as Rapper YoYo, Quincy Jones, Michel’le of R&B Divas, Kiana Dancie of Sister Circle, Angie Fenton of Oxygen’s “Finding My Father” show, Khadiyah Lewis of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, and more. Currently, Styles On Wheelz is taping for a reality TV show, Shears of Glory based out of Louisville.

You can reach Demisha Webster by phone 502.356.7890 or email, at stylesonwheelzhair@gmail.com.

