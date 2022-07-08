Owens Community College Partners with UGS for eCommerce Solution

Owens Community College has announced that it has entered a partnership with University Gear Shop (UGS) for the operation of its campus stores ecommerce site. The partnership will begin July 2022, covering both the Owens Community College locations and will assist Owens Community College in driving imprinted merchandise and apparel sales through marketing, technology, and e-commerce solutions.

UGS will provide Owens Community College ecommerce store with a deep inventory of branded merchandise and apparel, as well as marketing resources and technology tools. The partnership will drive community involvement for the college while elevating the student experience with access to high-quality, on-trend items that foster school spirit in the community and on campus. David Wahr, Director of Business Operations, values a modern-day approach. “We at Owens are excited to be entering into this partnership with UGS. We moved away from having a physical retail presence for learning materials and spirit wear almost two years ago. We think that UGS’ approach to providing a robust online presence and occasional ‘pop-up’ store will meet the needs of our students, faculty, and staff. There is a demand for Owens spirit wear and we cannot wait for UGS to begin serving the Owens community.”

Bill Boney, VP of Retail Operations for UGS, said, “We are excited to partner with the Owens Community College students, staff, and administration. With our business model well rooted in technology, UGS will bring several tools to the ecommerce landscape that will allow all stakeholders to enjoy a world-class customer service experience. A priority in our endeavors is to not only grow the awareness of the brand, but also to support the Owens Community College mission to foster students and community success by providing high quality and affordable education that leads to rewarding careers, personal growth, and regional economic growth.”

About University Gear Shop (UGS)

UGS is a trusted global distribution network, specializing in driving branded merchandise and apparel sales at colleges and universities through marketing, social media, events, technology, and e-commerce solutions. UGS focuses on providing a deep catalog of on-trend, high-quality products including top brand names, online stores with preloaded product databases, campus integration with pop-up shopping experiences, and marketing expertise designed to drive engagement among students and campus groups. For more information about UGS, please visit www.universitygearshop.com.

About Owens Community College

Owens Community College has served Northwest Ohio since 1965 as an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education with an open-door admission policy. With a commitment to providing small classes, personal attention and unmatched affordability, the College serves the diverse academic needs of credit and non-credit students offering more than 70 academic programs, seamless transfer opportunities and short-term training with an emphasis on closing workforce skills gap. For more information, please visit www.owens.edu.