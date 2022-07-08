For the past 19 years, Best Doodle Puppy has been the Midwest’s best Doodle puppy breeder. They breed Goldendoodles, Sheepadoodles, and Bernedoodles from their family farm in Indiana. They also breed miniature versions of these puppies too!

Best Doodle Puppy is the home of Gorgeous Goldendoodles- and is your premier doodle breeder in Indiana specializing in gorgeous mini Goldendoodles, Tri-color Mini-Bernedoodles, and Mini-Sheepadoodles.

They are known for their amazing customer service and they have a team of experts who can help you find the perfect Doodle puppy for your family. Best Doodle Puppy has 3 generations of family currently working on the family farm and they count it a privilege to raise their family in that setting. They are also very involved in their community, as well as in their church.

They currently raise grass-fed beef, pasture-raised meat chickens, miniature donkeys, and, of course, their famous Doodle dogs. Their grass-fed beef is rotationally grazed, also called managed intensive grazing. This means that they are moved to a fresh plot of grass every day, enabling the cows to eat and then fertilize the area before moving on.

Best Doodle Puppy only raises F1 and F1B as they believe they are the best in hybrid vigor and consistent coat quality. Colors range from cream, apricot, red, black, and parti.

The F1 will have a wavy coat with little to no shedding. It’s perfect for people who love Golden Retrievers but don’t want to deal with all the hair & shedding. The F1B will have a curly, wavy coat that is non-shedding. They are an excellent choice for people with a family history of allergies.

The mini Goldendoodle breed is what started their love affair so long ago. Molly was their first Goldendoodle; she was an F1 standard Goldendoodle. Because of their popularity, different generations and sizes have been created as the breed continues to develop.

When it comes to tri-color- mini-Bernedoodles, are a mix of a Bernese Mountain Dog and a Standard Poodle. They’re beautiful dogs matched in beauty by their gentle, eager-to-please disposition. The Bernedoodle is a low to non-shedding, loving, loyal, and intelligent companion.

Sheepadoodles are a mix of a Poodle and an Old English Sheepdog. They are very loving, highly intelligent, and make wonderful family dogs. Sheepadoodles are hypoallergenic due to their soft, wavy, curly fleece coats, which are ideal for allergy sufferers.

Best Doodle Puppy is the way to go if you’re looking for a Goldendoodle, Tri-color Mini-Bernedoodle, or Sheepadoodle breeder in the USA. As the best Doodle Breeder in the USA, they have a wide selection of Doodle puppies, and they can help you find the perfect puppy for your family.

