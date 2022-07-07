Warren Barnett, President of Barnett & Company, Hires Chloé Garland-Pollic as Office Manager

Barnett & Company, a local Chattanoogan wealth management and investment advisory firm, is excited to announce Chloé Garland-Pollic as its new office manager, effective April 11.

Garland-Pollic previously worked for ten years in the healthcare industry and is very excited about working with the Barnett team.

A Cincinnati native, Garland-Pollic moved to Tennessee in 2009 and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Administration from Lee University in 2013.

Garland-Pollic followed her passion for healthcare services while in college, working as a part-time receptionist with a large, local healthcare provider. After graduating from Lee University, she worked her way up to a position as an admissions director with the same company and worked in that capacity for several years. She has since expanded her knowledge of the healthcare industry working with a locally owned non-medical caregiving company, followed by a position with a hospice agency.

It was through these organizations that she became involved in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s (“WTEA”) event, eventually volunteering as a member of the WTEA Committee to organize the fall 2019 annual walk. Garland-Pollic has made the Chattanooga area her home and loves all the area has to offer.

“I love all the history that Chattanooga has, and that it sits in such a beautiful area,” said Garland-Pollic. “I like being able to look out my office window to see Lookout Mountain and the surrounding landscape.” Garland-Pollic resides in Cleveland, just north of Chattanooga, with her husband Austin and their two dogs, Pippa and Remington.

“With her background in business administration, Garland-Pollic has been able to seamlessly transition into her new role as office manager. Thanks to her professional experiences, she is particularly skilled in auditing, contract negotiation, and accounting,” said Warren Barnett. Chloé will also be working with Barnett & Company’s Certified Financial Planners to help ensure an exceptional client experience.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with the senior population by making sure their medical needs were met,” said Garland-Pollic. “Now that I am with Barnett & Company, I get to work with a variety of age groups and people! I believe through this position I can assist in securing not only an individual’s financial needs and future, but those of their family and those who come after them.”

About Barnett & Company

In 1983 Warren Barnett established Barnett & Company when he perceived the need locally in Chattanooga for the same type of investment counseling that he had experienced in his early career in D.C. The firm specializes in Wealth and Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Estate Planning consultations. Warren Barnett, and his team at Barnett & Company strive to exceed the expectations of all the clients. The Barnett & Company offices are located at 1300 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN 37402 and can be reached at (423) 756-0125. Visit www.barnettandcompany.com for more information on how to schedule a meeting with Warren Barnett and his team at Barnett & Company.

