PM greets people on start of Kharchi Puja





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the start of Kharchi Puja.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Greetings on the start of Kharchi Puja. May the blessings of Chaturdash Devata always remain upon us. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health, success and prosperity.”











Greetings on the start of Kharchi Puja. May the blessings of Chaturdash Devata always remain upon us. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health, success and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2022

