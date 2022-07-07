Healthy Kids Running Series Launches “Flavor Dash” with Celebrity Chef Aaron McCargo Jr.

Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) is excited to announce a new, healthy eating campaign, called Flavor Dash with celebrity chef Aaron McCargo Jr. The campaign is a video series of quick and healthy recipes for families with that “Get Up and Go” lifestyle, and highlights HKRS’s continued advocacy for children’s health and wellness through exercise and nutrition.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Chef Aaron McCargo Jr. for our Flavor Dash launch. Our mutual goal is to be able to provide quick, healthy, and delicious recipes that even your two year old can help make,” says Tamara Conan, Vice President of Healthy Kids Running Series. “Teaching our youth about healthy eating starts by involving them in the meal process, these are life long skills to build upon. Studies have shown the overall physical and emotional benefits of eating together as a family around the dinner table; why not start in the kitchen!”

“Working with young kids in the kitchen to demonstrate how we can take simple, affordable ingredients and make a delicious, flavorful, quick snack or meal is always exciting for me. Flavor Dash can help busy parents like myself create quick, easy, flavorful meals and snacks with no stress,” says chef Aaron McCargo Jr., former winner of The Next Food Network Star, host of “Big Daddy’s House” for 6 seasons, and a regular expert on the popular Paramount Network show, “Bar Rescue.”

“I’m grateful I had the chance to work with the HKRS and Brand Enchanting teams to showcase and create a fun food experience for kids. When you can buy simple ingredients, follow a simple recipe, and get the kids involved, to me the race is won!”

President and CEO of Brand Enchanting Media Nichelle Pace joined in on the excitement. “Our production team really enjoyed creating this campaign for our partners at HKRS. As a mom who raised two (2) very active boys, having time to prepare meals after a day of work, school, and sports activities was an ongoing challenge, and I’m honored that we have the opportunity to amplify HKRS’s mission by creating useful and realistic healthy recipe content for busy parents and kids.”

Beyond Flavor Dash, HKRS hosts bi-annual, five-week programs in 41 states across the U.S. for children, ages 2 to 14. Every spring and fall, children participate in age-appropriate races and gain exposure to various avenues for maintaining overall health.

Watch Flavor Dash with Chef Aaron McCargo Jr. at https://healthykidsrunningseries.org/flavordash

About Healthy Kids Running Series

Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in 300+ communities across the United States. Healthy Kids Running Series engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead active healthy lifestyles. Learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.

About Chef Aaron McCargo Jr.

Aaron McCargo Jr. competed on and won season four of The Next Food Network Star, winning his own Food Network show. Big Daddy’s House ranked as the number one “In the Kitchen” weekend show during its initial six-episode run. Food Network renewed the show for five more seasons. On Big Daddy’s House, Aaron shared his passion for big, bold flavors and fun, family cooking. From comfort foods to barbecue favorites to breakfast delights, Aaron whips up mouth-watering recipes inspired by many years of culinary experience and his fun-loving family while bringing a down-to-earth vibe and warm smile to the kitchen. Aaron has also made appearances on hit Food Network shows such as The Best Thing I Ever Ate and Guy’s Grocery Games, and as a regular expert on Spike’s, Bar Rescue and spin off Back to the Bar. Outside of television, Aaron is the author of cookbook “Simply Done, Well Done” and has his own spice and sauce line. He is also the founder of the PlayToWin charity, whose focus is to provide services to male youth residing in single parent homes and demonstrate at-risk behaviors. Most recently, you can see Aaron sharing his expertise on QVC with Cook’s Essentials. Aaron is a father of three and currently resides in South Jersey. Learn More at www.aaronmccargo.com

About Brand Enchanting Media

Brand Enchanting Media is a young, nimble agency built by expert creatives and ad agency pros with extensive lifestyle marketing and agency backgrounds from Madison Ave. to LA. The agency’s core talent brings over 60+ years of combined expertise and has worked with regional and national brands and companies such as O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, Hendrick’s Gin, Healthy Kids Running Series, New Jersey Economic Development Authority, The Camden Business Association, KLYR Rum and more. Brand Enchanting prides itself on being a culturally responsible creative agency on a mission to help brands and companies find their voice and stand out by speaking to their audience with a purpose that drives results. We amplify the impact of brands through cultural relevance and inclusive storytelling. Learn more at https://brandenchanting.com.

Contact Information:

Healthy Kids Running Series

484-352-2729

info@healthykidsrunningseries.org