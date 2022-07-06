Immerse the Senses at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul with the Rediscover Seoul Package

Seoul, Korea – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, July 5, 2022







Located in Gwanghwamun – Seouls geographic heart  with awe-inspiring palaces, historic streets, and shopping hotspots close by, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has long prided itself in connecting guests with the city that never sleeps.





Running from July 1, 2022  to coincide with a K-ETA announcement that further countries can now visit – until January 31, 2023, the special Rediscover Seoul package takes it a step further: guests staying more than three nights get a deeper cultural immersion with a complimentary visit to the Hotels traditional Korean sauna experience, plus a signature scent candle to evoke memories of a magical city stay.





A quintessential part of Korean daily life is a trip to the local sauna or jjimjilbang (찜질방) to cleanse body and mind. Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has taken this ancient practice and infused it with luxury, from sparkling 18-carat gold mosaic tile to oversized cold, warm and hot baths. Guests can add on a head-to-toe scrub with a professional therapist to further boost the circulation, or kick back in the sumptuous relaxation area, complete with beds for midday naps.





Recognising that smell is often our most evocative sense, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul worked with perfumiers to create a signature scented candle. Elegant notes of sandalwood, cedarwood and citrus capture the imagination upon entering the Hotel Lobby, and with the Rediscover Seoul package guests can take home a fragranced memento of their vacation.





Theres no doubt were passionate about our city, comments JK Lee, Chief Concierge at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. Our Concierges love to share their insider tips for the best places to eat, shop and explore. This package is an invitation to stay longer in beautiful Seoul and to soak up the surrounding culture. A few hours in our sumptuous sauna is the perfect way to ease tired muscles after exploring  and the candle is an invitation to use your senses to savour each moment.





Step outside the Hotel and Seouls melting pot of the ancient and the modern awaits: the colourful centuries-old alleyways and traditional houses of Hanok Village; Gyeongbokgung Palace compound (dating back to 1395) and the vast grounds of ChangDeokgung Palace; the 24-hour shopping and dining district of Dongdaemun, art galleries and cafes in Insadong; expert-led tours of the Kingdom of Josean with its furniture museum, traditional house, and garden; or a refreshing hike up Bugaksan Mountain to stunning panoramic views of Seoul.





Within steps of the Hotels doors, Gwanghwamun Square is set to reopen in July 2022 after an 18-month renovation project that sees it expand to cover 40,300 square metres (435,000 square feet), including 9,367 square metres (100,000 square feet) of verdant parkland as well as waterscapes, fountains, statues, and more. The Hotels Concierges are on hand to help plan any itinerary.





Refuelling at the Hotel after a busy days sightseeing is as exciting and multi-faceted as the city itself: renowned Cantonese fare at opulent Yu Yuan, modern Italian flavours at Boccalino, fast paced Modern Japanese-style sushi at Akira Back and live world stations in The Market Kitchen.





Head to secret speakeasy Charles H.  ranked Best Bar in Korea and #7 of the Asias 50 Best Bars  for cocktails; or explore Seouls story through a three-part menu showcasing the past, present and future-minded innovations of its after-hours culture at hip nightspot, OUL.





The Rediscover Seoul package includes:

Access to the Hotels Korean Sauna for two adults during the entire stay

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul signature scent candle

Note that the minimum length of stay is three nights for this offer and one candle is provided per room. The Korean Sauna is closed on the fourth Tuesday of each month.





For reservations, call 02-6388-5000 or book online.