Sabrina Caluori Elevated to Executive Vice President, – Head of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Nickelodeon

NEW YORK – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, July 5, 2022







Click HERE to download headshot.





Sabrina Caluori has been elevated to the position of Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Nickelodeon, leading on- and off-air consumer marketing, brand creative and content launches globally across the brands linear, digital and social platforms. The announcement was made today by Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Kids & Family for Paramount+, to whom Caluori will report.





Said Robbins, Sabrinas vast experience in brand building and marketing global franchises for linear and streaming will help move Nickelodeon forward as its audiences and platforms continue to grow. Her generous spirit and empathetic leadership is also key to guiding our stellar Marketing team during this time of continued industry transformation.





In her expanded remit, Caluori will oversee brand and creative marketing, supporting content for Nicks linear networks and the Nick content developed for Paramount+. She also will continue to develop consumer campaigns designed to connect Nickelodeon and its franchises with kids and families around the world. Additionally, Caluori will add Vincent Arrico, Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director, Nickelodeon; and Sara Francis, Vice President of Marketing Operations, to her existing direct reports.





Caluoris appointment follows the departure of Jenny Wall, who stepped down this week from her position as Chief Marketing Officer at Nickelodeon. Noted Robbins, Jenny played an important role during these last three years of Nicks creative renaissance, and we are grateful to her for all the strategy and creative vision she brought to our organization.





Caluori joined Nickelodeon in August of 2021 as Senior Vice President, Brand and Content Strategy, overseeing global brand strategy, original programming launches, media planning, digital and social media, and marketing analytics.





Prior to Nickelodeon, Caluori spent 12 years at HBO, most recently as Executive Vice President of Marketing & Digital Media where she built and led the digital and social marketing function across all brands and programming. She built massive, global franchises for iconic series including Game of Thrones, Girls, Insecure, Euphoria, Big Little Lies, VEEP, Westworld and Silicon Valley, leading to three Interactive Emmy wins and a Cannes Lion Grand Prix. Additionally, Caluori ran the publishing and editorial operations for all of HBOs digital platforms including overseeing the go-to-market strategy for HBOs entrance to direct-to-consumer streaming with HBO NOW.





During her time at HBO, Caluori was recognized as a leader shaping the industry at large. In 2015, Caluori was named to the Hollywood Reporter NextGen list, in 2016 she was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Advertising Hall of Achievement and in 2019 she was named to Ad Ages 40 under 40 list.





Before joining HBO, Caluori headed the account team at the interactive agency Deep Focus, where she oversaw digital media, creative and publicity for clients such as HBO, Miramax, Google, Court TV and Comedy Central.





About Nickelodeon





Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramounts (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.