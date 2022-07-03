MacSonik Software Launching the Most Advanced Email Migrator Tool



Migrate Emails and File Formats to multiple Email clients



Users have to use different software for email migration and for file conversion. This Email Migration tool plays a vital role in migrating multiple email clients and file formats into 20+ file formats and webmail clients. It maintains the integrity of the data with high data security and accuracy.





MacSonik Email Migrator Tool for Mac



MacSonik Email Migrator Tool is the most reliable and outstanding software to migrate 20+ email clients and file formats into various email file formats, non-email file formats, and webmail clients. The software also allows the users to export Webmail emails from one to another Webmails on Mac. It has multiple advanced features and an intuitive GUI compatible with any user.





Easily migrate 20+ email clients and file formats into 20+ file formats and webmail clients with attachments.



It has single and multiple conversion modes for various single or multiple email file conversions.



Users can preview the emails of the file and webmail client before the migration process.



This tool has a Mail Filter feature to convert and migrate emails of specific dates.



It has a feature to remove duplicate emails from the migration process.





Words from our CEO



During the launching of the Software, CEO Mrs. Sonika Rawat addressed-



MacSonik Software is the most reliable organization and always provides a secure and efficient software utility which is very flexible for all kinds of users. It is developed with an advanced algorithm to meet the requirements of every individual, business, or organization. This Innovation accelerates and smoothens the migration of multiple webmail clients and file formats for Mac Users.





About the Company



MacSonik Software is always known for presenting the best professional converter or backup tools to meet the requirements of every individual, Business organization, or enterprise. MacSonik software develops the most flexible and advanced software for any kind of user. It maintains high accuracy and confidentiality of data and 100% customer satisfaction.





With having a great investment of time into the dimension of software development. This organization has always introduced the best software for SMEs, businesses, organizations, and individuals. Some of its authorized clients are Dell, Deloitte, Amazon, IBM, CISCO, etc.





If any users are looking forward to enhancing the email and file migration process, then they must go with the most trusted and advanced, MacSonik Email Migrator Tool.





Product URL:- https://www.macsonik.com/email-migration/

