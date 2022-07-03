HOPE Sheds Light to unveil new Manasquan location

The nonprofit will host an Open House on July 18th from 12pm to 5pm at 2510 Apache Road in Manasquan.

MANASQUAN, N.J. – July 1, 2022 – PRLog — HOPE Sheds Light (HSL), a family-focused non-profit organization that offers education, resources, support and hope to anyone impacted by substance use disorder, has announced that it will be expanding its services by opening a new community-based support center at 2510 Apache Road in Manasquan. The nonprofit will formally unveil its new location with an Open House on July 18 from 12pm to 5pm with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 3pm.

“In 2021, HOPE Sheds Light joined forces with Recovery Advocates of the Shore (RAFTS) in order to enhance and expand recovery support services throughout Monmouth County,” said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. “To that end we are excited to announce the opening of our new location in Manasquan.”

Programming may include classes focused on wellness, nutrition and illness management, self-care, stress management, financial management, literacy education, job and parenting skills. “Housing assistance (i.e., finding sober living homes, apartments and roommates) will also be provided,” said Capaci.

The purpose of HOPE Sheds Light is to offer a warm and welcoming environment that is a safe and sober space that allows individuals and family members from all recovery backgrounds to come together. “This new location will allow us to offer peer-to-peer support and receive training, social, educational and recreational opportunities to Monmouth County residents,” said Capaci.

Founded in 2012 after co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light acts as a voice of hope in a community in desperate need of knowing that recovery is possible. Along with Co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, and a team of board members and volunteers, HSL aims to shed light into the shadows of stigma and fear.

“We believe that putting a familiar face to addiction through the sharing of our stories, we are sending a new message… one that hope carries to you and your family, which says: You are not alone, and people can and do recover,” said Capaci. “Since the families and friends of those with addiction problems often feel isolated, ashamed, overwhelmed and hopeless, HOPE Sheds Light was created to provide direction, resources and hope toward recovery. We are passionate about helping anyone in need, and we have created this organization to provide those individuals with the resources they need to find hope for a future free from substance use disorder.”

Looking to the future, HOPE Sheds Light will also host its 9th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on Saturday, September 10, 2022 on Hiering Avenue in Seaside Heights. For more information, please visit HOPEShedsLight.org. (http://www.hopeshedslight.org/ )

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.