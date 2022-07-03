Dealerships of AVTODOM BMW Service received the -Good Place

 AVTODOM BMW Zorge – 4.9 points,



 AVTODOM BMW MKAD – 5 points,



 AVTODOM BMW Vernadsky – 5 points,



 AVTODOM BMW Shmitovsky – 4.9 points,



 AVTODOM BMW Vnukovo – 4.9 points.





The Good Place certificate is awarded to companies that score over 4.4 points in Auto, Food, Sports, Entertainment, Beauty, and Medical categories. People’s rating is displayed in Yandex search. The Good Place sign is visible opposite the company name in Yandex.Maps. You can also filter the selection of establishments with a high user rating using the “High rating” filter. The Good Place branded sticker adorns the doors of the best companies, and the certificate confirms the high level of customer confidence.





AVTODOM BMW specializes in the sale and maintenance of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. Technical equipment, experienced employees, high brand standards allow quickly and efficiently provide services to customers and achieve successful results.





Congratulations to the BMW AVTODOM service team on well-deserved results!

