Goldendoodle Dandies Announces an Upcoming Litter of English Cream Goldendoodle



The upcoming F1 Standard English Cream Goldendoodles are the progeny of Dewimisti Lillianna and Ceasar. The former is from a famous family of Hungarian and Polish English Cream Golden Retrievers with extremely healthy genetics, which means that their offspring would be nothing short of prodigious. Being from a 2-time world champion pedigree, these puppies are expected to be the true teddy bears (English Cream Golden Retriever and Standard Poodle), which would make them the ideal furry companion for most families and aspiring pet parents.





What makes Goldendoodle Dandies one of the most trusted English Cream Goldendoodle breeders in the industry are two factors nature and nurture. It is the careful attention to both that makes their Goldendoodle Dandie puppy out of this world. All the puppies being health certified at 8 weeks old and carefully bred from Sire and Dam with world-class genetics ensures the increased likelihood of superior health, temperament, intelligence, and beauty.





Coming from a lineage of World Champion trained dogs, your Goldendoodle Dandie puppy should possess superb genetic intelligence, enabling him (with good consistent training) to quickly learn potty training, obedience to basic commands, dog tricks, or even specialized training. Moreover, being raised in Goldendoodle Dandies’ home for a full 8 weeks also fosters their familiarity with sights, sounds, smells, and other aspects of home life, making it easier for them to adjust well to a new home.





When asked about the new litter, the companys founder, Jana Cooley, said, I spend a lot of time with my dogs, and their socialization and skill set development are VERY important to me. Therefore, I plan to only have two F1b Standard / Miniature Goldendoodle litters and two F1 Standard / Miniature English Cream doodle litters yearly. Lil Dandie puppies come with age-appropriate shots and worming. They also come with a 1-year health guarantee.





About Goldendoodle Dandies



Goldendoodle Dandies is a small family-run hobby breeder that is rapidly becoming one of the best-known international champion pedigreed English cream Teddy- Bear, Parti, and F1 / F1B standard and miniature Goldendoodle producers in Oklahoma.





Media Contact:



Address: Goldendoodle Dandies,



2013 W. Broadway St.,



Broken Arrow,



OK. 74012.





Phone: 918-286-4925



Email: cooleyjana.rsu ( @ ) outlook dot com

###