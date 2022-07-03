COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 533





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 197.94 Crore (1,97,94,45,839) today. More than 8 lakh (8,84,921) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10409114

2nd Dose 10067370

Precaution Dose 5741344

FLWs 1st Dose 18424405

2nd Dose 17629320

Precaution Dose 10420459

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 36896198



2nd Dose 23937094

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 60512271



2nd Dose 49011072

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 558347348

2nd Dose 502161018

Precaution Dose 3194733

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203463257

2nd Dose 193633368

Precaution Dose 2680867

Over 60 years 1st Dose 127276238

2nd Dose 120957273

Precaution Dose 24683090

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1015328831

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 917396515

Precaution Dose 46720493

Total 1979445839















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 2nd July, 2022 (533rd Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 45

2nd Dose 332

Precaution Dose 12584

FLWs 1st Dose 115

2nd Dose 693

Precaution Dose 44254

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 60941



2nd Dose 143968

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 20566



2nd Dose 57428

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 22421

2nd Dose 169218

Precaution Dose 116061

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 4060

2nd Dose 37028

Precaution Dose 50395

Over 60 years 1st Dose 3392

2nd Dose 26107

Precaution Dose 115313

Cumulative 1st dose administered 111540

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 434774

Precaution Dose 338607

Total 884921















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





