COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 533

Jul 3, 2022 | Business


India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 197.94 Crore (1,97,94,45,839) today. More than 8 lakh (8,84,921) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10409114

2nd Dose

10067370

Precaution Dose

5741344

FLWs

1st Dose

18424405

2nd Dose

17629320

Precaution Dose

10420459

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

36896198

2nd Dose

23937094

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

60512271

2nd Dose

49011072

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

558347348

2nd Dose

502161018

Precaution Dose

3194733

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203463257

2nd Dose

193633368

Precaution Dose

2680867

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127276238

2nd Dose

120957273

Precaution Dose

24683090

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1015328831

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

917396515

Precaution Dose

46720493

Total

1979445839




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 2nd July, 2022 (533rd Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

45

2nd Dose

332

Precaution Dose

12584

FLWs

1st Dose

115

2nd Dose

693

Precaution Dose

44254

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

60941

2nd Dose

143968

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

20566

2nd Dose

57428

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

22421

2nd Dose

169218

Precaution Dose

116061

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

4060

2nd Dose

37028

Precaution Dose

50395

Over 60 years

1st Dose

3392

2nd Dose

26107

Precaution Dose

115313

Cumulative 1st dose administered

111540

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

434774

Precaution Dose

338607

Total

884921




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


