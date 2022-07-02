Hill Electrical Construction: Your One-Stop Shop for All Your Electrical Needs

Hill Electrical Construction is an electrical contractor established in 2018 by Jonathan Hill. They specialize in generator installation services and are also a certified Generac generators dealer in Lebanon, Albany, and Corvallis.

Their services include but are not limited to electrical wiring for new construction and remodels, repairs, service upgrades, special projects, landscape lighting, and more. They offer free estimates, and their prices are very competitive.

Jonathan and his team of certified Lebanon electricians are dedicated to providing the best possible service to their customers. Their values and dedication to excellence are what sets them apart from other electrical contractors in the area.

Friendly, professional, and knowledgeable; these are the adjectives that better describe the Hill Electrical Construction electricians. From a simple repair to a complete wiring job for a new construction, they will do it all with the same dedication and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Their panel installation and replacement services guarantee that your home or business will have the right electrical system to support your regular electrical consumption and any future expansion. They work on your property as if it were their own and do their best to protect all your devices from any short circuit.

Hill Electrical Construction generator installation services are designed to supply your home or business with backup power in the event of a power outage. Their electrical experts will work with you to determine the best location for your Generac generator and install it according to all local codes and regulations.

Many electricians do not work following all the safety rules and legal regulations, but that is not the case with Hill Electrical Construction. They are a highly qualified and certified electrician team that always puts your and your family’s safety first.

For those looking for the best residential and commercial Lebanon electricians, be confident to call Hill Electrical Construction. Jonathan and his team will gladly help you with any of your electrical requirements.

Learn more about their services by visiting their website https://hillelectricalconstruction.com/, or give them a call at (971) 208-7698 to request a free estimate.

Contact Name: Jonathan Hill

E-mail: info@hillelectricalconstruction.com

