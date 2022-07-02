Future Horizons Presents “The Original S.T.A.R.S. Guidebook for Older Teens and Adults”

Everyone should reach for the STARS. The goal of The Original S.T.A.R.S. Guidebook is to promote positive relationships and prevent abuse.

The revised second edition of this valuable resource presents new information about orientation, gender identity, cultural diversity, cyber security, and includes even more helpful materials. It provides assessment tools that can be used to identify the strengths and needs of each individual. Each activity can be catered to address specific needs.

The STARS model is specially designed for teaching adolescents and adults with a broad range of disabilities, emphasizing these important areas:

– Understanding Relationships

– Social Interaction

– Awareness

– Assertiveness