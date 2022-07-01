Hong Kong – Red flags hoisted at some beaches (3)

Red flags hoisted at some beaches (3) *************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (July 1) that due to inclement weather, red flags have been hoisted at Trio Beach, Hap Mun Bay Beach, Clear Water Bay Second Beach in Sai Kung District; and Tai Po Lung Mei Beach in Tai Po District. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at these beaches.