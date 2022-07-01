Wine Spectator Announces Award of Excellence for est at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi

The season of accolades continues for the contemporary French restaurant, led by Michelin-starred Chef Guillaume Bracaval and his award-winning team

Wine Spectator announced the winners of the magazines 2022 Restaurant Awards, honouring est at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi with an Award of Excellence, a recognition bestowed to only nine restaurants in the city. Inspired by a belief in relishing the richness of food that incorporates seasonal ingredients to coexist with nature, est presents an innovative cuisine in harmony with Japans natural abundance yet rooted in classical French cooking.





The annual Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards showcase restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. The Award of Excellence recognises thoughtfully chosen wine lists that offer quality, diversity, and compatibility with the restaurants style and menu. These lists can range in size from just under 100 to several hundred selections. An expert panel of judges evaluated wine programs at hundreds of restaurants, including est, based on criteria such as menu pairings, location and quality of producers, size of the wine list, price point and overall service.





Its an honour for est to receive this recognition by Wine Spectator, says Chef Sommelier Takeshi Shimura. Tokyo, a food mecca reputable for its quality, flavour and style, attracts guests from all over the world. We strive to offer a unique wine selection that fits all palates, from iconic producers to small artisan winemakers.





Serving innovative French cuisine anchored in the Japanese terroir and designed around the finest seasonal produce led by Michelin-starred chef Guillaume Bracaval, est offers an extensive wine list, featuring more than 400 wines by the bottle with an emphasis on wines from Japan, then followed by France and New World vintages as well as a selection of fine wines and champagnes by the glass via the Coravin system.



Some of the sommeliers favourite labels include Cuvée Misawa Akeno Koshu, produced withkoshu grapes in the high-altitude prefecture of Yamanashi, and French heritage wines from Burgundy such as Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue Musigny.





A highly personalised drinking experience awaits at est, with the Sommelier team curating recommendations to suit each guests palate. With an in-depth knowledge of Japans wine-growing prefectures and the intriguing tales behind iconic bottles, est welcomes wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs to take a journey of discovery.





