Hong Kong – Lifesaving services suspended at Hap Mun Bay Beach and Trio Beach

Lifesaving services suspended at Hap Mun Bay Beach and Trio Beach *****************************************************************



Attention TV/Radio Announcers:





Please broadcast the following as soon as possible and repeat it at regular intervals:





Here is an item of interest to swimmers.





The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (July 1) that as lifeguards are unable to go to Hap Mun Bay Beach and Trio Beach in Sai Kung District by ferries due to inclement weather, lifesaving services at these beaches have been suspended until further notice. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at these beaches until further notice.