Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to The Haven of Grace, Help Fund Support Services for Homeless and Pregnant Women

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, June 28 in Town and Country, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to The Haven of Grace, a nonprofit organization that provides homeless and pregnant women in the St. Louis community with a place to live, educational programs, and long-term support.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $325,500 to local nonprofit organizations.

The Haven of Grace will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to grow its three-tier program.

The Maternity Shelter houses women ages 18+ and children, ages 5 and under. The moms learn life skills and receives GED coaching or continuing educational support while safely navigating a healthy pregnancy and delivery. They can stay for a full year after the baby is born.

Families can then move into The Quad Apartments. In this two-year program, The Haven of Grace continues to provide moms with support as they live independently. Moms are required to be working or in school, and save 30% of their income toward a down payment on a future place to live.

Then, families can join their Aftercare Program for up to 10 years. The Haven of Grace offers as-needed support to help moms avoid homelessness, progress toward their goals, or secure stable housing. Moms can continue to participate in classes and select social gatherings.

Founded in 1988, this nonprofit organization serves more than 100 families each year. To learn more about The Haven of Grace, please visit https://havenofgracestl.org/.

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.